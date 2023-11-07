Diwali 2023: Expert tips to eat stress-free this festive season

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Expert tips to eat stress-free this Diwali.

With Diwali just around the corner, it can be tempting to indulge in all the delicious treats and hearty meals that come with it. However, it's important to remember that eating well during this time doesn't mean depriving yourself of enjoyment. Instead, try to find a balance between indulgence and nourishment by making conscious choices and being mindful of portion sizes. Follow the foolproof strategies given in the below article to stay healthy.

The festive season has begun In India. It is a time for devotional and cultural celebrations, where people enjoy delicious meals and practice fasting. While it is important to keep up with your energy levels, look fresh, and stay healthy, according to Dr Rishi Bhargava, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, a few precautions must be followed to take care of your health and particularly your heart.

Stay Hydrated: It’s important to keep yourself hydrated during fasting. Drink plenty of water before and after meals, herbal teas, and coconut water to avoid dehydration.

Balanced Diet: Include a variety of foods like fruits, salads, nuts, and yoghurt. This ensures you receive essential nutrients. When preparing your meals, instead of frying choose methods like baking, grilling, or steaming to keep your dishes lighter and more nutritious. One way to eat well during the festive season is to incorporate more vegetables into your meals. This not only adds nutrition but also helps you feel fuller for longer. Experiment with different cooking methods such as roasting or grilling vegetables to bring out their natural flavors. Another tip is to practice mindful eating, especially when attending social gatherings where there might be an abundance of food options. Take a moment before digging in to assess your hunger levels and make conscious choices about what and how much you want to eat. It's also helpful to savour each bite by eating slowly and paying attention to the taste and texture of the food on your plate.

Avoid Overeating: Limit sugar-based food and fried item consumption as it can be heavy on the stomach and lead to indigestion. People with heart problems, diabetes, and high blood pressure should avoid alcohol, and processed carbohydrates, and keep a check on foods high in sugar and salt. Also, limit your portion sizes to avoid any discomfort.

Stick to healthy sweet options: However, if you're watching your sugar intake or trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle, it's important to find alternatives that are both satisfying and nutritious. Several healthy sweet options during Diwali can still satisfy your cravings without compromising on taste. One great option is to incorporate fruits into your festive treats. Opt for fruit-based desserts. Make fruit kebabs by skewering pieces of watermelon, pineapple, and strawberry onto bamboo sticks. These colourful and refreshing treats provide natural sweetness and essential vitamins. If you're looking for something more indulgent yet still healthy, consider making homemade energy balls or protein bars. These snacks are quick to prepare and can be customized according to your preferences. Combine ingredients like oats, dates, nuts/seeds, and honey/maple syrup to make healthy sweets. Not only will these energy balls keep you energised throughout the day but they also make delightful little treats during Diwali celebrations.

By choosing healthier sweet options during Diwali, you can enjoy the festivities guilt-free while taking care of your well-being at the same time.

