Diwali 2023: Five celeb-inspired Red saree looks that you must try

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is one of the most significant and eagerly awaited festivals in India. As we look forward to celebrating Diwali in 2023, it's time to start planning our outfits for the festivities. One of the most traditional and popular choices for Diwali attire is the red saree. The colour red holds great significance in Indian culture, symbolizing prosperity, happiness, and good luck. The red saree with its intricate designs and embellishments is the perfect choice to add a touch of elegance and traditional charm to your Diwali celebrations.

Deepika's vibrant red Banarasi saree exudes sophistication and regal charm. A Banarasi saree is universally beloved for its timeless appeal. It's crucial to ensure that you accessorize it effectively with opulent gold ornaments or an intricately designed green necklace to elevate your overall appearance.

A sophisticated saree ensemble is an excellent choice for your Diwali 2023 celebration. Opt for an embroidered blouse paired with a plain saree, with embroidery on the opposite side of the saree, for an elegant and refined appearance. Complement this saree with minimal jewellery to create a stylish and distinctive fashion statement.

Elli Avram's favourite Navyasa by Liva Saree can serve as an ideal option for you if you are a working woman and need an outfit that seamlessly transitions from your office to an event. This saree could be your perfect selection. The flowy fabric of the saree and its elegant appearance will ensure you feel exceptionally at ease while exuding a flawless sense of refinement. This saree embodies both comfort and festivity simultaneously.

Kiara's festive outfit has become our next favourite choice for Diwali and various other celebratory occasions. A silk saree adorned with understated embellishments and a striking blouse form an impeccable pairing suitable for both daytime and evening events. It's imperative to accessorize this attire thoughtfully. Adorning a substantial neckpiece can enhance your overall appearance. For an added touch of sophistication with a hint of tradition, you may even consider incorporating a waist chain.

You can undoubtedly attain a sizzling and glamorous Diwali appearance by opting for a plunging neckline blouse paired with a lightweight saree. Ananya certainly exemplifies this style, and you can effortlessly replicate it with sophisticated and refined accessories.

