Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 tips to improve your posture at work and avoid back pain

Many of us may be working a desk job that requires us to remain seated in a position for longer periods of time. To sit is not easy and it may lead to chronic back and neck pain. With the help of some tips, one can avoid health problems emerging from sitting for longer periods. It is necessary to adopt a correct posture at work to avoid long term heath issues. Moreover, if your work station is not ideal and well suited for your body structure, back problems are sure to emerge. Here are some tips that you must keep in mind if you want to have the correct posture at work.

The correct posture

Keep your back flat against the chair and your shoulders stretched backwards. Rest your feet flat on the ground and avoid slouching. You can use a cushion or a rolled towel to keep your lower back straight. Keep your computer screen at the eye level so that your neck does not have hang down.

Do not tilt your neck

Avoid tilting necks to check your cell phone. This may cause severe neck problems in the long term and even a slouching problem. If you use your gadget for longer periods, lift the phone up and move your eyes, not your head.

Breaks are important

Make sure to pace up and down for a few minutes if you have been seated in a position for long duration of time. Lower back pain can ke kept in check by taking breaks from sitting. A walk also boosts energy.

Exercise often

If you pratice exercising your back and spine on a regular basis, the good posture that you will naturally gain from working out will automatically translate to your work posture. If you are a sloucher, chances are you will be straining your shoulders even more while remaining seated. You need strong muscles to support your spine so make sure you work towards it.

Healthy diet

Start by eating a healthy diet. Make sure you get enough calcium and vitamin D. These help in preventing a condition that causes your bones to become weak and brittle (osteoporosis). Osteoporosis is responsible for many of the bone fractures that lead to back pain.