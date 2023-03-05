5 lifestyle adjustments that will help reduce chances of developing cancer

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 Lifestyle changes can reduce your chance of cancer

Worldwide, cancer is among the primary reasons for death, and each year, more people are diagnosed with the disease. By 2040, it is anticipated that there would be 16.4 million cancer-related deaths and 29.5 million new cases of cancer annually.

There is currently no foolproof way to stop the development of this disease, even though recent medical discoveries have revolutionised how we diagnose and treat cancer. Cancer may be brought on by heredity, but environment and lifestyle choices have a significant impact on whether you develop cancer or not. Just 5 to 10% of all cancer occurrences may be traced to hereditary abnormalities; most of the malignancies have environmental and lifestyle causes as their origin.

Cancer risk factors include several lifestyle aspects, including cigarette smoking, alcohol use, diet (fried foods, red meat), sun exposure, pollution from the environment, infections, stress, and physical inactivity.

Here are five methods to lessen your risk of getting cancer:

1. Continue to eat healthily

To lower the risk of cancer, maintaining a balanced diet is essential. A diet heavy in fruits and vegetables and low in processed food and red meat can help prevent cancer. Many vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants found in fruits and vegetables can help prevent cancer, however, processed meals and red meat have been linked to a higher risk.

2. Regular exercise

Exercise has been demonstrated to reduce the incidence of breast and colon cancer, among other cancers. Plan to engage in moderate activity for at least 30 minutes each day, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming. Regular physical exercise not only lowers the risk of cancer but also enhances general health and well-being, according to studies.

3. Avoid using tobacco.

About half of all cancer fatalities are caused by tobacco smoking, which is the greatest global cause of unnecessary deaths. Avoiding smoking is the best way to prevent cancer.

4. Minimise your alcohol intake.

Many cancers, including breast, colon, and liver cancer, have been related to an increased risk of alcohol abuse. It's advised to keep your alcohol consumption to no more than one drink for ladies and two for men every day.

5. Protection against the sun

To avoid skin cancer, sun protection is crucial. Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30, cover up with clothes, and stay out of the sun as much as possible during the middle of the day.

