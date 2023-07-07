12 African countries to receive first-ever doses of lifesaving malaria vaccine; check full list of 12 nations

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK First-ever malaria vaccines to be rolled out in 12 African countries

Twelve African countries across different regions will get 18 million doses of the first-ever vaccination for the deadly disease malaria. The allocation is expected to begin in the last quarter of 2023 and will complete in the next two years in 2025. Malaria is one of the leading causes of death in the African continent and the step for the rollout of the vaccines is being considered a ''critical step forward'' in fighting against the disease. As per WHO, at least 28 African nations have expressed their interest in obtaining the vaccine.

Which countries to get the first-ever malaria vaccine?

The allocation of 18 million doses of malaria vaccine will be supplied by Gavi (vaccine alliance via UNICEF) to the following nations in Africa:

1. Ghana

2. Kenya

3. Liberia

4. Benin

5. Uganda

6. Burundi

7. Cameroon

8. Democratic Republic of the Congo

9. Malawi

10. Niger

11. Sierra Leone

12. Burkina Faso

Thabani Maphosa, Managing Director of Country Programmes Delivery at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance termed the malaria vaccine ''very impactful'' in the fight against the disease. He even said that if the drive is broadly deployed alongside other interventions, it can prevent tens of thousands of death every year. He also showed his concern for the effective use of the vaccine and revamping of supply in the region.

Malaria's terror in Africa

Malaria is one of the deadliest diseases in the continent of Africa, killing nearly half a million children before the age of five. Over 90 percent of the world's malaria cases come from Africa which reached a staggering 96 percent in 2021.

UNICEF Associate Director of Immunization Ephrem T Lemango said that nearly every minute a child under the age of five dies of malaria

As per a report, the global demand for malaria vaccines is estimated to be around 40-60 million doses by 2026, which is even anticipated to grow to 80-100 million doses by 2030 every year.

