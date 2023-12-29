11 important tips to help you create a healthy home environment for resisting cold and flu viruses

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to create cold and flu virus-free home environment.

In the winter, it is essential to make healthy decisions at home to avoid & prevent illnesses like colds and flu. Although there are no locations spared by viruses, taking particular measures helps to greatly minimise the chances of an infection. Simple but useful advice by Dr Usha Chennuru, Director - Medical Services, Cipla Health Ltd. will help you protect yourself from a common cold, influenza, and various viruses every day.

Embrace fresh air: Good air quality is vital for a healthy home. To ensure proper ventilation, open windows regularly to let fresh air circulate. Consider using air purifiers with HEPA filters to capture airborne particles. Additionally, it is recommended to keep humidity levels slightly higher as viruses thrive in dry environments.

Promote Personal Hygiene: Encourage family members to practice good personal hygiene. Emphasise regular handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after coming home from public places.

Exercise: Exercise is key to fostering a resilient immune system. Whether through a jog, home workout, gym, or yoga, exercise helps improve circulation, reduce stress, and support the body's natural defence mechanisms.

Optimise Nutrition: A well-balanced diet is crucial for a robust immune system. Make sure your meals are packed with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Foods rich in vitamins C and D, as well as zinc, can enhance immune function. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, herbal teas, and broths to help flush toxins from the body.

Stay hydrated: Acknowledge the role of hydration in maintaining health. Consistent sipping of water and herbal teas provides a continuous stream of support, equipping your body with the resources needed to fend off potential invaders.

Prioritise quality sleep: Acknowledge sleep as a vital reset mechanism for your body. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep nightly, allowing your body to recharge and establish a vigilant guard against potential health intruders.

Limit Exposure to Sick Individuals: If someone in your household is sick, take precautions to limit the spread of germs. Provide them with a separate room, if possible, and designate specific items for their use. Encourage proper disposal of tissues and frequent handwashing to minimise the risk of transmitting viruses to others.

Practise Respiratory Hygiene: Teach and encourage proper respiratory hygiene within your household. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow when coughing or sneezing, and dispose of tissues in a lined trash bin immediately.

Promote Mental Health: Stress and anxiety can weaken the immune system. Foster a positive and supportive environment at home, and encourage activities that promote mental well-being, such as meditation, relaxation exercises, or spending quality time with loved ones.

Maintain Cleanliness: While the flu and various other viruses are airborne, regular cleaning also plays a vital role in preventing the spread of viruses. Focus on frequently touched surfaces. Use disinfectant wipes or sprays to eliminate germs and bacteria, paying extra attention to areas where viruses can linger.

Stock OTC medicine: Adopt a proactive stance towards health readiness by verifying the completeness of your first-aid kit. Stock it with essential over-the-counter medications like paracetamol (acetaminophen) to effectively address symptoms such as fever, cold, and pain. This ensures comfort during the body’s natural fight against illness. Additionally, stay well-informed about health updates.

Remember that consistency is key, and a proactive approach to health is the best defence against seasonal illnesses.

