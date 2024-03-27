PM Modi hails Garba's global popularity, shares UNESCO certificate

Follow us on Image Source : X/NARENDRA MODI Garba dance event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted the popularity of Gujarat's traditional dance Garba. The PM said Garba is a celebration of life, culture and devotion and it is gladdening to note that its global popularity is on the rise.

"Garba is a celebration of life, culture and devotion. It also brings people together. It is gladdening to note that Garba’s global popularity is on the rise!," his post on X read.

"Some time ago, Garba found a place in the @UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list. I am glad that the Certificate of Inscription was presented a few days back in Paris. At the same time, a memorable Garba Night was also held in Paris, which was attended by the Indian community in large numbers," he added.

He also shared some photographs of people enjoying garba and a copy of the UNESCO certificate.

Garba included in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list

In December 2023, UNESCO approved the inclusion of Gujarat's traditional Garba dance in its `Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity'.

India had nominated Garba, performed across Gujarat and in many other parts of the country during the Navratri festival, for inclusion in the list.

“The age-old tradition of devotion to Goddess Mother in the form of Garba is alive and growing. Garba which has become the identity of Gujarat has been approved by UNESCO under its intangible cultural heritage list,” Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced on December 6.

The inclusion was made under the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage during the 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage which began in Kasane, Botswana.

Also read: Did Chinese Embassy summon Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif after five of its nationals killed in suicide attack?