Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leader Rohan Gupta withdraws candidature from Ahmedabad East, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : X/@ROHANRGUPTA Congress leader Rohan Gupta.

In yet another setback to the Congress party, its leader Rohan Gupta on Monday announced his decision to withdraw his candidature from the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seat. Citing the concern for his father's "serious medical condition," Gupta expressed deep regret but emphasized the priority of family responsibilities above political pursuits.

"Due to serious medical condition, my father is admitted in hospital and I am withdrawing my candidature for the Ahmedabad East parliament seat as a Congress Candidate. I will extend complete support to the new candidate nominated by party," Gupta said in a post on 'X'.

Gupta was pitted against BJP's sitting MP Hasmukh Patel

The Congress national spokesperson also shared his letter stating the withdrawal of his candidature along with his post. Gupta was among the 43 candidates announced by the Congress on March 12, which included seven candidates from Gujarat.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Hasmukh Patel is currently the sitting MP from Ahmedabad East. Gujarat will vote on May 7, in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes is slated on June 4. The BJP had won all 26 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Gujarat govt appoints new home secretary

Meanwhile, Indian Administrative Service official AK Rakesh was on Monday appointed as additional chief secretary of the home department in Gujarat following an order of the Election Commission of India. Earlier in the day, seeking to ensure a level-playing field in the Lok Sabha elections, the ECI ordered the removal of the home secretaries of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Rakesh, a 1989 batch IAS official, will replace Pankaj Joshi, as per a Gujarat government order.

ALSO READ: Only AAP can finish off BJP: Kejriwal launches party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Gujarat