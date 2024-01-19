Gujarat: Congress demands probe in Vadodara boat capsize incident, case registered against 18 people

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) People gather during rescue and search operation after boat overturned in a lake in Vadodara.

Vadodara boat capsize: A case has been registered against 18 people in Gujarat's Vadodara after 14 people, including 12 school children, were killed after a boat capsized in Harni Motnath Lake on Thursday (January 18).

Speaking to media, Leela Patil, DCP Vadodara, said, "A boat carrying children capsized in Harni Motnath Lake. 14 people have died in this incident. A case has been registered. The post-mortem of the bodies is underway".

Congress reaction on Vadodara boat capsize:

While speaking to the media on Vadodara boat capsize incident, Ami Rawat, LoP and Congress leader, Vadodara Municipal Corporation said, "We are considering this as an act of murder, not an accident. We demand that a sitting judge should probe this incident. It is a sheer act of negligence. No life jackets or lifeguards were present in the boat. Criminal proceedings should be initiated against those found responsible. In 2016, when this project was allotted to contractors, we had raised an objection to it."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, met the injured at SSG Hospital in Vadodara.

The deceased have been identified as:

Mohammad Ayan Mohammad Anis Gandhi (13) Falguniben Manishbhai Patel (45) Roshni Pankajbhai Shinde (10) Rutwi Pratik Shah (10) Chhayaben Surati (45) Jahabiya Mohammad Yunus Subedar (10) Vishv Kumar Kalpeshbhai Nizama (10) Rayan Harun Khalifa (10) Sakina Sokat Abdulrasur (9) Alisabanu Mahamad Umar Kothariwala (9) Muvavza Mohamed Mahir Sheikh (8) Nancy Rahul Mali (8) Ayat Altaf Huseni Mansuri (9) Asiya Faruk Khalifa (11)

Meanwhile, a survivor of the incident Sufiya Shaukat Shaikh (13) is undergoing treatment. A total of 20 people have been rescued in the operation."12 school children and two teachers died in the incident. 20 people were rescued and 14 people died. To ensure justice for them, the Chief Minister has ordered a strong inquiry and IPC sections 304, 308 and 114 have been invoked against the accused. Two accused have been nabbed and a magisterial inquiry has been handed over to Vadodara District Collector," Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi told media.

Minister Harsh Sanghavi further stated that an FIR has been registered and teams have been formed to arrest the remaining accused.FIR has been registered and 9 teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000. The Gujarat Govt also announced Rs 4 Lakhs each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

