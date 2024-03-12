Tuesday, March 12, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Gujarat
  4. Gujarat: Government bulldozes 2 dargahs in Kutch, encroachment removal campaign intensifies

Gujarat: Government bulldozes 2 dargahs in Kutch, encroachment removal campaign intensifies

In Gujarat, action is being taken against illegal dargahs built on government land and bulldozers are being run on them. For the past several days, shops including dargahs and madrassas built by encroachment on government land in Kutch have been removed.

Reported By : Nirnay Kapoor Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Kutch (Gujarat)
Updated on: March 12, 2024 13:33 IST
Government bulldozes 2 dargahs in Kutch
Image Source : INDIA TV Government bulldozes 2 dargahs in Kutch

The Gujarat government had taken a strict stance on illegal construction of dargahs. In the latest case from Kutch the government has bulldozed encroachment of Bhangoriwandh in the coastal area of ​​Abdasa. Two Dargahs and other illegal constructions on government land have been demolished. For the past several days, shops including dargahs and madrassas built by encroachment on government lands in Kutch are being removed. Dargahs where action has been taken are Vadapir and Haji Ibrahim Pir.

Dargah in Junagadh bulldozed

Recently, the administration took strict action against the Dargah located at Majwadi Gate in Junagadh, Gujarat. The construction work of this Dargah started near Majwadi Darwaza decades ago. However, the number of Dargah spiked with time. According to reports, the Dargah was built by illegally occupying the government land in the middle of the road. This illegal Dargah was demolished by the administration. By taking bulldozer action, the administration had razed this Dargah to the ground. Although an attempt has been made to demolish this Dargah in June 2023, but the Dargah could not be demolished at that time.

During this time, 1000 policemen had taken charge of security. After this, the work of demolishing the Dargah started in the night itself. By 5 am the Dargah was demolished and the entire land was flattened. Let us tell you that when the bulldozer operation was going on, barricading was done 400 meters in advance on the roads, so that the movement could be stopped. 

Related Stories
Bombay HC refrains from taking any stand on womens' entry in Haji Ali

Bombay HC refrains from taking any stand on womens' entry in Haji Ali

Mumbai's 'Illegal Dargah' near Mahim razed after Raj Thackeray's warning

Mumbai's 'Illegal Dargah' near Mahim razed after Raj Thackeray's warning

Gujarat: Police demolish illegally built Dargah, temples in Junagadh in late night action

Gujarat: Police demolish illegally built Dargah, temples in Junagadh in late night action

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Gujarat

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Gujarat News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement