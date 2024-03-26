Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can Congress' Sonal Patel challenge Amit Shah in BJP's bastion?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amit Shah vs Sonal Patel

Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Gandhinagar constituency is set for an intense political showdown as Congress leader Sonal Patel steps up to challenge the BJP stronghold held by none other than Union Home Minister and BJP senior leader Amit Shah. Known as the political bastion of the BJP in Gujarat, Gandhinagar will witness a high-profile contest as Sonal Patel seeks to challenge the dominance of the ruling party in the region. With both candidates gearing up for the electoral battle, the constituency is poised for an intriguing political spectacle that will capture the attention of the nation.

Who is Sonal Patel?

Sonal Patel is the Congress co-incharge of Maharashtra and is the former president of Gujarat Mahila Congress. Patel is an architect by profession and had earlier served as president of the Gujarat Congress women’s wing. She has been active in Congress for a long time. Her father Ramanbhai Patel was a Congress leader. He was also the Chairman of the Standing Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and 2014 results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP leader Amit Shah won the seat for the first time with a margin of 5,57,014 votes. He was polled 8,94,624 votes with a vote share of 69.58%. He defeated Congress candidate Dr CJ Chavda who got 3,37,610 votes (26.26%). The total number of valid votes polled was 12,84,090.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP stalwart and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani won the seat for the sixth time. He was polled 7,73,539 votes with a vote share of 68.03%. Congress candidate Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel got 2,90,418 votes (25.54%) and was the runner-up. Advani defeated Patel by a margin of 4,83,121 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 11,35,495. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Rituraj Mehta came third with 19,966 votes (1.76%).

Gandhinagar Past Winners

Lal Krishna Advani (BJP): 2009

Lal Krishna Advani (BJP): 2004

Lal Krishna Advani (BJP): 1999

Lal Krishna Advani (BJP): 1998

Vijaybhai Patel (BJP): 1996 bypoll

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BJP): 1996

Lal Krishna Advani (BJP): 1991

Shankersinh Vaghela (BJP): 1989

GI Patel (Congress): 1984

Amrit Mohanal Patel (Congress): 1980

Purushottam Ganesh Mavalankar (BLD): 1977

Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency

Gandhinagar is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat. The Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat has been firmly held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 1989. Over the years, it has been represented by notable figures such as LK Advani and, more recently, Amit Shah, drawing attention on a national scale. This constituency comprises seven assembly segments. Advani won the Gandhinagar constituency six times in 1991, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee also won the seat once in 1996 but left it when he decided to retain his Lucknow constituency.

