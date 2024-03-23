Gujarat: Two BJP candidates express reluctance to contest Lok Sabha elections

Follow us on Image Source : X/RANJAN BHATT Gujarat BJP leader Ranjan Bhatt

BJP sitting MP and candidate from Gujarat's Vadodara Lok Sabha seat Ranjan Bhatt on Saturday (March 23) said that she is "unwilling to contest" the general elections this time due to personal reasons.

She made the announcement on her official X handle and said, "I, Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt, am unwilling to contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 due to my personal reasons".

The BJP had announced Bhatt's candidature in the second list published on March 14.

The announcement by the sitting MP comes as the party is facing dissatisfaction over her nomination. The party gave her ticket to contest for the third consecutive term. A few days ago, some posters and banners were put up across Vadodara opposing Bhatt's candidacy.

Bhatt won the Vadodara Lok Sabha seat for the first time in 2014 in the by-poll held due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to vacate it to represent Varanasi.

Another candidate withdraws

Another BJP candidate from Sabarkantha, Gujarat - Bhikaji Thakor expressed that he does not wish to contest the election.