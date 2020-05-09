Image Source : ANI Restaurants and eateries opened in Ludhiana after district magistrate allowed the opening of restaurants, other eateries.

Restaurants and eateries opened in Punjab's Ludhiana on Saturday after district magistrate allowed the opening amid lockdown relaxations. Fast food centres, eateries across the country were shut after the government imposed pan-India lockdown in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, it is almost a gap of over 40 days, these shops are reopening. Here's what you need to know.

Restaurants, eateries reopen in Ludhiana | What you need to know

Restaurants, eateries, ice cream shops, sweet shops and juice shops have been allowed to open in Ludhiana.

The shops can remain open from 7 am to 7 pm.

Only home delivery service will be available.

All norms of social distancing, government guidelines have to followed strictly.

Earlier, Punjab allowed home delivery of liquor from May 7 after state excise and taxation department issued an order for opening of liquor vends on Wednesday. However, the liquor stores would be allowed to open only during the curfew relaxation period, which is from 9 am to 1 pm, officials said

Though there is no provision of home delivery of liquor in the Punjab Excise Act 1914 and the Excise Rules, the decision in this regard has been taken to ensure social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said. The delivery of liquor at people's doorsteps will be allowed only during the lockdown period, the order said.

Only two litres of liquor will be allowed through home delivery to a buyer against a cash memo.

