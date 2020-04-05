Image Source : INDIA TV #9pm9minute: Things you should keep in mind before lighting diyas, candles tonight

After Janata Curfew on March 22, 1.3 crore Indians are expected to express their solidarity towards nation's fight against coronavirus by lighting lamps (including diyas, candles, torch or mobile flashlight) at their homes to encourage the front-liners of India's COVID-19 fighters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video message on Friday appealed to people to switch off lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5, today) and light lamps to shun the darkness of COVID-19.

Here are some of the things that you must keep in mind before lighting diyas, candles tonight

1. Switch off lights and bulbs only. Let other appliances like AC, refrigerator, fans keep functioning as a complete shutdown of power during the DIYA JALAO campaign would affect the power grid and cause massive blackouts.

2. Keep children away from diyas or fire. Moreover, it is preferable to use a mobile flashlight or electric torch at 9 pm if kids are at home.

3. Before lighting candles or diays, make sure to handwash with soap for at least 20 seconds and smell your hands by putting them close to your nose. Wash it again, if it smells like alcohol as sanitised hands could catch fire.

4. Do not apply hand sanitizer and keep sanitizer bottle away from you and the place where you are lighting the lamp.

5. Don't come out of your home. Stand at your balcony or terrace to light diyas and candles. Don't step out of the door in order to defy with lockdown rules amid COVID-19 crisis.

6. There shall not be any such item like plastic, polythene and other items that could easily catch fire.

7. Be ensure that your dress such as saari, dupatta, etc do not catch fire. Wear comfortable and well-fitted clothes to avoid accidents.

India has entered its 12th day of 21-day nation-wide lockdown after PM Modi on March 24 appealed to citizens that it was now time for social distancing if India wanted to fight against coronavirus. The total cases in India have crossed 3000-mark as COVID-19 positive patients tally now stands at 3374 with 77 deaths. Meanwhile, 267 people have recovered from coronavirus. As per health ministry data, The country saw an increase of 302 new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours

ALSO READ | 9 pm, 9 Minutes: India fights coronavirus darkness by lighting diyas