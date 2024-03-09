FACT CHECK: Viral video misrepresents Aamir Khan serving food at Anant Ambani's wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Fact Check team investigates viral video realted to Aamir Khan

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities have been grabbing eyeballs for some time now. Every day a new video related to the festivities emerges on social media. In such a case it becomes difficult to differentiate between authentic videos and fake ones. Something similar has been happening in this event as well. A video has been going viral on social media where Bollywood actor Aamir Khan can be seen serving food to guests. The video claims that this is Anant Ambani's pre-wedding ceremony. But when the India TV Fact Check team investigated the authenticity of the video, they found out that this video of Aamir Khan is about 5 years old and the claim is false.

What is going viral?

A user named Morva Rena posted the video on Facebook on March 4, 2024 with the caption, "This is an amazing insult brother, 75 crores for mujra to senior farmer Rehana and for serving food to Aamir Khan for free! This Ambani family too..." This video Inside the text it is also written, "Aamir Khan as waiter at Ambani's wedding ceremony" i.e. "Aamir Khan became a waiter at Ambani's wedding."

Image Source : SCREENGRABViral video on Facebook

India TV fact check

When our team came across this video, the first thing they did was extract keyframes and reverse search it on Google. Few videos and news on Google related to the same cropped up. On further investigation, they found a news article on Filmi Beat's website which was published on 15 December 2018. The headline of this news read, "Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Serve Food To Guests At Isha Ambani's Wedding!"

Image Source : DCREENGRABArticle on a news website

The second paragraph of the news reads, "Recently, we got some new inside pictures from Isha's wedding, where Big B, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others turned into perfect gals and served food to the guests. " This news made it clear that Aamir Khan and other Bollywood stars had served food at Isha Ambani's wedding and not at Anand Ambani's pre-wedding ceremony.

After this, some videos found in Google reverse search were also scrutinized. During this, a video was seen which was uploaded on a YouTube channel Bollywood Bai. This video was uploaded on this channel on 14 December 2018 with the caption, "Amitabh Bachchan And Aamir Khan Serving Food At Isha Ambani Wedding."

In this 5 year old video, Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are seen serving food to the guests. Aong with this, some wedding rituals of Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal are also shown in the video. It became clear from this video that Aamir Khan had served food to the guests at Isha Ambani's wedding 5 years ago and this video is from that time.

What came out in the investigation?

India TV's fact check revealed that this viral video of Aamir Khan is actually from Isha Ambani's wedding which took place 5 years ago.

ALSO READ | FACT CHECK: Cropped video misrepresents Mallikarjun Kharge's statement on 'Congress dividing India'

ALSO READ | FACT CHECK: Viral video misrepresents ED raid at AAP leader's house in Gujarat