FACT CHECK: Did Manohar Lal Khattar start crying while resigning? Viral video turns out to be fake

FACT CHECK: Did Manohar Lal Khattar start crying while resigning?

Former chief minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar tendered his resignation a few days ago with Naib Singh Saini taking his place. Although speculations are rife that BJP is preparing to launch Khattar as a candidate from Karnal in the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, a video of Khattar breaking down while handing in his resignation has been going around on social media. Several social media users claimed that Khattar cried after resigning. But when India TV investigated the claim, the truth turned out to be completely different. India TV's fact check revealed that the viral video of Khattar is three years old.

Viral video on social media platform X.

What is going viral?

Amidst the election turmoil in Haryana, a video was being shared widely. The video was shared on social media platform X by a user named @AnkitRadheY007 on March 13, 2024 with the caption, "These tears of Manohar Lal Khattar ji will cost Modi ji heavily in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections." In the video, former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar can be seen standing during his speech in the Legislative Assembly and with great disappointment he is removing his glasses and wiping tears from his eyes. In this 22 second clip, Manohar Lal Khattar can also be heard saying, "I have to say this with a heavy heart sir... I could not sleep the whole night yesterday. Yesterday was Women's Day." The post claimed that Manohar had cried after resigning from the post of Chief Minister.

India TV Fact Check

India TV team Fact Check team investigated the authenticity of the claim. During the investigation, the team extracted keyframes of this video and did a reverse search on Google. During this time, they found its original video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of 'Mojo Story' on March 10, 2021. The entire video is of 2 minutes 17 seconds. If you watch the video, the clip from 5 seconds to 28 seconds has been cut and used as a viral video. In the video description of 'Mojo Story', it is told that during a demonstration, Congress leader Bhupendra Singh Hooda was sitting on a tractor and the party's female MLA was pulling that tractor with a rope. Referring to this, former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar became emotional during the budget session in the Assembly. "This treatment of women MLAs was worse than bonded labour," he said in the state assembly. “If they had to protest, the women members should have sat on the tractor and their male counterparts should have pulled it. I couldn't sleep the whole night. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

What is the conclusion?

In India TV's fact check, it became clear that this video is 3 years old which was uploaded by 'Mojo Story' on its YouTube channel on March 10, 2021.

