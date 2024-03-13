FACT CHECK: No Gayatri Mantra recited at Pakistan PM's oath ceremony | Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of the Gayatri Mantra recited at the Pakistan PM's oath ceremony.

An old video resurfaced, falsely suggesting that the Gayatri Mantra, a Hindu prayer, was recited during the swearing-in ceremony of Pakistan's Prime Minister. However, India TV's Fact Check team swiftly debunked these claims, revealing the true context behind the footage.

Origins of the video

Contrary to the misleading caption, the video in question does not depict the swearing-in ceremony of Shehbaz Sharif. Instead, it captures a moment from a Holi celebration in Pakistan back in 2017. The woman seen reciting the Gayatri Mantra did so during this festive occasion, not a formal political event.

Image Source : INDIA TVA screenshot of an old video resurfaced, falsely suggesting that the Gayatri Mantra, a Hindu prayer, was recited during the swearing-in ceremony of Pakistan's Prime Minister.

Fact-checking reveals truth

India TV's Fact Check team conducted thorough research, uncovering multiple news bulletins from 2017 that clarified the video's origin. These reports confirmed that the event where the Gayatri Mantra was recited was indeed a Holi celebration, not a political inauguration. BBC Hindi also featured a video report on its official YouTube channel, shedding light on the singer's identity and the context behind her performance.

Singer's testimony

Narodha Malni, the singer seen in the viral video, provided firsthand testimony about the event. In an interview featured in the video report by BBC Hindi, she recounted her experience of chanting the Gayatri Mantra during the Holi celebration in Pakistan. This firsthand account adds credibility to the fact that the video is unrelated to any official swearing-in ceremony.

Prime Minister's inclusive message

Additionally, Pakistani news articles from March 14, 2017, corroborated the nature of the event as a Holi celebration attended by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Reports from outlets like The Dawn highlighted Sharif's remarks during the event, emphasising inclusivity and tolerance towards religious minorities. His speech underscored the importance of mutual respect and understanding among different communities.

Image Source : INDIA TVA screenshot of the video showcasing the recitation of the Gayatri Mantra was part of a Holi celebration in Pakistan.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the video showcasing the recitation of the Gayatri Mantra was part of a Holi celebration in Pakistan and not a swearing-in ceremony for the Prime Minister. India TV's Fact Check team's diligent investigation and credible sources have clarified the true context behind the footage, dispelling any misconceptions surrounding its origin.

