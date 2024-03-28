Fact Check: Does viral pic show people protesting against Delhi CM Kejriwal’s arrest? | Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of viral photo

India TV Fact Check: The proliferation of news on social media platforms indeed occurs at a rapid pace, often leading to the dissemination of false information. In this instance, a piece of news circulating on platform X accompanied by an image claims that a crowd depicted in the picture is protesting against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. However, upon investigation, it was found that this claim is false. Such instances highlight the importance of verifying information before sharing it to prevent the spread of misinformation and to ensure that individuals are not misled by false narratives.

What is going viral?

A user named @Jeetuburdak shared a photo on the social media platform X claiming that thousands of people have gathered in the streets to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The caption of the picture reads, "his picture indicates that the end of dictatorship is certain... The public is on the streets against the arrest of Kejriwal.." Additionally, the Chennai location was also mentioned in the post.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTThis photo is going viral

The same picture was shared by another user with the claim, "This picture indicates that the end of Congress is certain... The public is on the streets against Congress doormats." Additionally, this user also mentioned it to be from Delhi.

India TV did fact check

First, we used Google Open Search and searched for news related to protests in Chennai against Kejriwal's arrest but we did not find any such news anywhere. After that, we also searched for protests against Congress in Delhi, but there was nothing related to that. Then we used Google Lens for the viral photo. As soon as we did this, we found several claims associated with it, shared alongside the image. However, we came across an Instagram post shared by a user named sri_mandir. In the caption, it was mentioned that devotees of God are involved in this, along with various hashtags such as #rathyatra #Puri #Jagannath written "God's own people!" Along with various hashtags such as #rathyatra #Puri #Jagannath #Jagannathtemple #RathaYatra2023 #Odisha #India #JaiJagannath #People.

We also found some other similar images on the same user's profile, which indicated that the photo is related to the Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath Temple in Odisha.

What came out in the fact check?

In this fact-check by India TV, it has been revealed that the viral photo circulating on social media is not related to the protest against Kejriwal's arrest but is actually from the Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath. The photo has been shared with incorrect context. Therefore, the claim is entirely false.

