Thursday, April 18, 2024
     
FACT CHECK: False communal claims surround Ranchi Police’s drone surveillance | Here's the truth

A video showing drone footage of building rooftops, allegedly depicting Muslim houses stocking stones for attacks during Ram Navami processions, has stirred false communal claims on social media. Ranchi Police refuted these allegations, stating that the bricks were for construction purposes.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Ranchi Updated on: April 18, 2024 14:59 IST
A screenshot of false communal claims surrounds Ranchi
Image Source : INDIA TV A screenshot of false communal claims surrounds Ranchi Police’s drone surveillance.

A video showing drone footage of building rooftops, captured by Ranchi Police, has sparked false communal allegations on social media platforms. The footage circulated with misleading captions, falsely claiming that Muslim houses in Ranchi stocked stones on rooftops to attack Ram Navami processions. Ranchi Police has refuted these claims, clarifying that the bricks were for construction purposes, and notices were issued to both Hindu and Muslim building owners.

India Tv - FACT CHECK

Image Source : INDIA TVSreenshot of a video showing drone footage of building rooftops, captured by Ranchi Police.

Security measures amid Ram Navami

With Ram Navami scheduled for April 17, 2024, Ranchi Police have intensified security arrangements following instances of communal clashes reported last year. A video, shared by various verified handles, triggered false communal narratives, prompting responses from right-wing figures and media outlets.

Clarifications and denials

Ranchi Police, in response to the viral video, emphasised the routine nature of drone surveillance for procession routes. They rebuked sensational headlines and reaffirmed that there was no communal or conspiracy angle to the incident. The police also urged news outlets to refrain from spreading baseless sensationalism.

India Tv - FACT CHECK

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of Ranchi police reaffirming that there was no communal or conspiracy angle.

Authorities’ statement

SP Chandan Kumar Singh of Ranchi Police underscored the administrative nature of drone monitoring and reiterated that the exercise had no communal implications. Both Hindu and Muslim building owners were instructed to remove construction materials from rooftops. Additionally, Ranchi Police have been actively sharing updates on security measures for Ram Navami to ensure public safety.

