Image Source : FILE IMAGES The Family Man 2 to Mumbai Diaries 26/11, OTT platforms gear up to entertain audiences once again in 2021

With almost no big theatrical release for over nine months, the coronavirus pandemic came as a blessing in disguise for OTT platforms last year and in 2021, several streamers will vie for the audiences' attention as Bollywood plans a a return to cinema halls. This year, OTT (over-the-top) will serve new fare, while harking back to the viewers with the return of some popular titles. Here are some of the most-awaited web shows slated to premiere in 2021:

Tandav:

The political drama, headlined by Saif Ali Khan, takes viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power, uncover the manipulations, charades and the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power. The nine-episode series marks the digital debut of director Ali Abbas Zafar and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. It will stream from January 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Family Man Season 2:

The much-awaited second season of Amazon Prime Video's critically-acclaimed web series, fronted by Manoj Bajpayee, will be released on February 12. The sophomore season will have Bajpayee reprise his role of intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari, who along Sharib Hashmi's JK Talpade, will take on a bigger and deadlier mission. Created and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the show will mark the digital debut of south star Samantha Akkineni.

Asur 2:

The Voot Select crime thriller, starring Arshad Warsi as a forensic expert, will be back for a second season. The show received overwhelming response upon its release in March last year.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11:

Created by director Nikkhil Advani of "Kal Ho Na Ho" fame, the show is set against the backdrop of Mumbai terror attacks on November 26, 2008. The Amazon Prime Video series plays out in a hospital and depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics and hospital staff, who worked tirelessly to save lives. The medical drama stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead.

Bombay Begums:

Created, written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the show follows five women from different generations and their lives in contemporary urban India. The Netflix series stars Pooja Bhatt.

Zidd:

Amit Sadh, who has been garnering accolades for his performance in web show "Breathe: Into The Shadows", Vidya Balan-starrer "Shakuntala Devi" and Bejoy Nambiar's "Taish", will be seen playing the role of Kargil war hero Deependra Singh Sengar in "Zidd". The ZEE5 Original also starring Amrita Puri of "Aisha" fame, actor-host Sushant Singh, will premiere on January 22.

Qubool Hai 2:

After enjoying a successful run on TV, the iconic show "Qubool Hai" starring Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti will have its sequel on streaming platform ZEE5. The 10-episode romantic drama web-series will feature a new rejuvenated chemistry of Asad (Grover) and Zoya (Jyoti). Directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto, the ZEE5 Original will also feature Arif Zakaria and Mandira Bedi.