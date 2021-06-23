Rocket Boys: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh to star in series about Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIM SARBH Jim Sarbh

Actors Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh have been roped in for the web series "Rocket Boys". The series is a dramatised re-telling of the lives of India's brightest nuclear physicists. It will narrate the story of Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai and their journey to achieving greatness. Jim will play Bhabha and Ishwak will essay the role of Sarabhai.

Jim said: "Indian entertainment is about to explode with new material, and 'Rocket Boys' is a project that will, hopefully, be a part of the new wave of how shows are conceived, created, and consumed. Taking on the role of Homi Bhabha is extremely special, partly because of our shared Parsi heritage, but mostly because of the interesting, driven, Renaissance man he was."

Talking about his character, he added: "His dedication to scientific process and discovery, not least of which are his legacy of world class scientific institutions, his notes on art and culture, and his ability to have a good laugh, make him a delicious character to play."

Ishwak said it is not often that one gets to play a real-life character like Vikram Sarabhai.

He said: "I was drawn to the concept not just as an artiste, but as a Indian who takes immense pride in the legacy of these iconic scientists. 'Rocket Boys' marks my second stint with Nikkhil Advani, and I am grateful that the team chose me for this role."

The series, directed by Abhay Pannu, will air on SonyLIV. It is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.