Revenge takes center stage as Out of Love starring Purab Kohli and Rasika Dugal returns with Season 2

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISNEYPLUSHOTSTARVIP Out of Love 2

Three years after exposing her then-husband Akarsh’s betrayal, Dr Meera’s life is finally back on track. But when he reappears desperate for payback, her world cracks in ways she never could have predicted. After a thrilling season one, Out of Love is set to return with its next season on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Actors Purab Kohli and Rasika Dugal reprise their roles as estranged couple Meera and Akarsh in the drama series where everything is fair in hate and war! With a singular focus on revenge, the story gets murkier and more complicated than ever before. Season 2 of Out of Love will premiere on April 30.

Shot amidst the picturesque locales of Coonoor, the series has been produced by Sameer Gogate and BBC Studios. Oni Sen takes on the reins as the director this season along with writers Preeti Mamgain, Rajesh Chadha and Eisha Chopra. The show also features actors Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sanghmitra Hitaishi, Harsh Chhaya, Ekavali Khanna, Suhaas Ahuja, Kabir among others. Watch the trailer here:

Talking about the show, Rasika Dugal said, “People deal with betrayal in different ways and this season dives into the feeling of revenge. For me it was an opportunity to explore Meera Kapoor further and delve into her unpredictability. I am eager to see how audiences respond to this season.” Adding more to it, Purab Kohli said, “Season 2 of Out of Love is a psychological warfare. Manipulation is second nature to Akarsh’s character and he is willing to go to any lengths in destroying Meera. The level of tension between the characters and intense moments fuelled by several plot twists will keep the viewers guessing till the very end.”

Director Oni Sen also shared details about the plot. He said in a statement, “Out of Love in its first season was essentially about infidelity and betrayal. But in Season 2 the narrative unfolds many more layers of depth. The characters being manipulative and desperate to destroy each other make the narrative unpredictable and engaging. But through all this, it makes us ask a simple question - Is revenge worth it? This is what makes Out of love 2 special and beyond just a drama series. Because sometimes while watching others, we are actually watching ourselves.”