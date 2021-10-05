Meenakshi Sundareshwar: All about Karan Johar's rom-com starring Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KARAN JOHAR Poster of Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Karan Johar is all set to entice the audience with a new romantic comedy. On Tuesday, the filmmaker announced his upcoming home production film “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”. Johar announced the release date of the movie with a Twitter post. “Get ready to witness this unique and super cute long distance love story this festive season, with us #MeenakshiSundareshwar coming to Netflix on November 5,” the producer wrote alongside the film's poster. “Meenakshi Sundareshwar” is backed by Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

Plot of Meenakshi Sundareshwar:

Set in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, the romantic-comedy starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, speaks to the trials and tribulations of a young couple - Meenakshi and Sundareshwar.

The film encapsulates the various interlinked aspects of relationships, joint families, the awkwardness in a new marriage and everything in between. When the challenge of a long distance relationship is bestowed upon this young couple, the question arises - will distance really make their hearts grow fonder?

The cast and crew of Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Producer: Dharmatic Entertainment

Director: Vivek Soni

Writer: Vivek Soni and Aarsh Vora

Cast: Abhimanyu Dassani, Sanya Malhotra

Meenakshi Sundareshwar will mark the digital debut of Dassani, who entered Bollywood with Vasan Bala's critically-acclaimed 2019 comedy-drama “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota”. Malhotra, on the other hand, has had two of her films released on OTT “Ludo” and “Pagglait”.

The film will also be the directorial debut of Vivek Soni, who had earlier made the 2012 short "Bawdi". Soni has co-written the movie with Aarsh Vora.

