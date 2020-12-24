Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB Celebrate your festive spirit with these 5 Christmas special episodes from your favorite TV series

The festive season is here and while Christmas does look a lot different from every year, let’s not dampen our holiday spirit. There is always something that we can find to get into the festive mood. Here are 5 handpicked episodes from some of your favorite shows to live vicariously through the joyful season of celebration and uplift your festive spirit! Catch these cheerful episodes across Colors Infinity, Comedy Central, Disney+Hotstar, Star World and Netflix.

1. Brooklyn Nine Nine, S03E10, Yippee Kayak on Comedy Central

These beloved New York City cops celebrate their Christmas in an unusual way as Gina and Jake find themselves in a hostage situation when buying presents. In a comedic turn of events, the captivity seems to replicate a scene from Jake’s favorite trilogy, Die Hard, giving him the ultimate chance to fulfilling his dream and save innocent lives all in one. On the flip side, the rest of the gang indulges in some hard-core activities, with Amy struggling to prove she is as tough as nails as the rest of her colleagues. The tangled mess of events leads to a hilarious ending that makes this episode absolutely binge worthy.

2. The Office, S02E10 – Christmas Party on Star World

One of the most iconic episodes of the hit sitcom, this episode is the perfect blend of hilarity and emotion, wrapped up perfectly into a Christmas themed package. In this uproarious episode, chaos ensues when Michael arranges a Secret Santa gift exchange that goes up in the air when the swaps go wrong. Watch the frenzied office manager create havoc as alcohol enters the mix, with the employees taking the liquid courage a touch too far. Tune in to Comedy Central to witness the epic episode.

3. F.R.I.E.N.D.S, S08E11 – The One with the Holiday Armadillo on Comedy Central

The holiday classic episode is one of the most loved episodes of all time, with each character at their eccentric best. Ross finds himself with his son Ben for the holiday season, giving him the perfect chance to experience the joyous occasion with his son. With Phoebe’s devious plans in tow and Monica’s hilarious one-liners, holiday spirit truly shines in this iconic episode. To add to the merriment, Ross dons an Armadillo costume that elicits some surprising responses from their roommates. Friends is littered with some fantastic festive episodes, catch them all only on Comedy Central!

4. Younger, S05E07, A Christmas Miracle on Colors Infinity

Fans of the comedy drama rejoiced as this holiday episode was a true Christmas miracle, bringing the audiences a gift they’d all been waiting for - their favourite couple back together! Publishing powerhouse Liza celebrates the holidays with her family, with the warmth and authenticity of the family dynamic making audiences teary eyed. The episode displays all the characters showering each other with thoughtful gifts that truly show how much they love each other, making this emotional episode one to watch out for. Tune in to Colors Infinity catch the dramedy!

5. New Girl, S04E11, LAxmas on Disney+Hotstar

Watch this gang of kooky LA residents scrabble to make it to their respective holiday destinations when a storm wrecks all their plans for the holidays, leaving them trapped in a crowded airport. The gang splits into pairs, with Jess dealing with a grumpy airline employee and Schmidt hustling his way into the business class lounge. Watch the gang sacrificing their own interests for each other in caring ways. The episode ends perfectly with each character receiving unexpected gifts in the form of learning their lesson for life.