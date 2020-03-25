Amazon makes kids and family content available for free on Prime Video

As more and more people work from home due to the coronavirus quarantine, Amazon has made a number of its kids and family content available free to watch on Prime Video. Shows such as "Pete the Cat", "Baahubali: The Lost Legends", "Just Add Magic" Magic", "The Stinky Dirty Show", nursery rhymes and stories of 'Chhota Bheem' are available for free for Indian viewers.

All you need to access the free kids' content on Prime Video is an Amazon account. You do not need an active Prime membership. All the free content works with Prime Video's new profiles feature as well, for those who have multiple kids in their household. Amazon has set up a landing page that shows all the stuff you can watch for free. Follow this link. It's neatly divided into categories: preschool, kids aged 6 – 11, popular shows and movies i.e. third-party content, and lastly, one for rhymes, which are incredibly popular with Indian parents.

Amongst nursery rhymes, most, if not all, of the stuff is from ChuChu TV. In the movies section, beyond the Bheem franchise, you've titles such as Kid Krrish, Tales of Siva, Mighty Raju, and Snow Queen. Among TV shows, you've Raju the Auto-rickshaw, Sherazade The Untold Stories, Guddu the Great, Cat vs Keet, and Atchoo. And in the originals department, you'll also find Lost in Oz, Niko and the Sword of Light, Little Big Awesome, Danger & Eggs, Costume Quest, and Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street.