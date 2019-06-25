Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar and Kiara Advani to join hands for Netflix original film Guilty post Lust Stories

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who is these days enjoying the success of her recent release Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar’s digital drama film. Karan, who has earlier directed Kiara for a segment in the Netflix anthology film – Lust Stories, took to his social media today to announce his next project with the versatile actress under Dharma Productions brand new wing – Dharmatic.

The film will be titled as Guilty and the actress in the same will be seen in a different avatar. This will be Kiara’s second digital series post her debut in Lust Stories last year. The movie will be directed by Ruchi Narain and the plot will explore the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape.

Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story makes us question who is truly guilty in such circumstances. The film is scheduled to release later this year. Karan took to his Instagram account to make the announcement and wrote, “I feel so proud of you @kiaraaliaadvani ! A super journey from lust to intense love to now hipster and forceful !!! Here’s announcing @dharmaticent’s first feature for @netflix_in GUILTY ! Directed by @ruchinarain! Gratitude to NETFLIX for being a rockstar platform and always on fleek with the times! And to the rocking force who bears all my creative tantrums and silently rocks and rules the motions! @apoorva1972 and to the constantly ticking solid mind of @somenmishra who heads our fictional development at @dharmaticent ! Our journey into the digital domain begins! May the force of good content always empower and bless us! And let’s end by saying! @kiaraaliaadvani you go girl!!!!”

Talking about her next projects, Kiara is all set to work in films like Good News, Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah, and Indoo Ki Jawani. Meanwhile, Kabir Singh has already collected Rs 87 crore at the box-office.

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.