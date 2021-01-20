Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans can't stop praising Shivangi Joshi's re-entry as Sirat, Naira's lookalike

Image Source : TWITTER/@MOONLIGHTAK1 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

From calling her the 'lady boss' to lauding her Rajasthani accents, fans can't stop praising TV actress Shivangi Joshi as she returns to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Sirat, Naira's lookalike after two weeks. The actress has finally returned to the show in a new character and is ready to win over hearts once again. This time, Shivangi is seen playing a boxer and is obviously Naira’s ‘lookalike’. The makers haven't unveiled the connection in the resemblance of the two characters yet but it is expected that Kartik aka Mohsin Khan's life will take a 360-degree turn after they meet again in the show.

Shivangi Joshi aka Naira's fans have already taken to Twitter to sing praises for the actress' performance as Sirat. Fans claim that Shivangi has a strong command of her skills and knows how to step into the shoes of a completely new character with ease. One Twitter user wrote, "It's not a cakewalk to get into the shoes of new character within a show where for 4.5 years you played a iconic character that too in a period of 2 weeks. Girl I can see the hard work you put in. But what amazed me was you made it look effortless."

Another said, "The fire in her eyes speak of a story that she never had Raising hands another yet fearless journey goes on." Check out the reactions here-

Its not a cakewalk to get into the shoes of new character within a show where for 4.5 years you played a iconic character that too in a period of 2 weeks. Girl I can see the hard work you put in. But what amazed me was you made it look effortless. @shivangijoshi10#ShivangiJoshi pic.twitter.com/uAX0PD1SwB — Albina_Joshy.Sethu10 (@abhijisan) January 20, 2021

#ShivangiJoshi

Sirat so cute n her voice love it pic.twitter.com/yZO0qNffdO — ShivangiJoshi my love 💗💗✨✨ (@shivi______6) January 20, 2021

The fire in her eyes speak of a story that she never had 🙌🏻 another yet fearless journey goes on🤘🏻🤩 #ShivangiJoshi as #Sirat 🥊😍 from today's episode don't miss it😉 #yrkkh @shivangijoshi10 pic.twitter.com/oXusoxHTnn — A (@SL_Creation) January 20, 2021

It felt good to see her after a while!😭❤️today's episode was good after the whole g clan drama!#ShivangiJoshi • #Kaira • #Yrkkh@shivangijoshi10 pic.twitter.com/obAjHm3boC — Sahi (@Kaira_Sahi) January 20, 2021

The "eye power"...way of her looking ...her eyes told some things ..lady boss in boxing of ITV. #Shivangijoshi #yrkkh #sirat@Shivangijoshi10 ...the shorts rjust aswm 🤘🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/pHaOIcBMwS — DOLAN SARKAR (@DOLANSARKAR14) January 20, 2021

Ohoohoo sirat ki entry🔥kya entry hai,kya bgm h,kya style hai,kya look hai,kya accent hai wah😍I just loved it🔥itne dino bad shivi ko dekha🥺bohot acha laga



Give her anything to do she'll just nail it🔥



What my luck😂@shivangijoshi10 #ShivangiJoshi #kaira #yrkkh #Shivin pic.twitter.com/gZTs9V4OzN — Megha (@MeghaShahapurk1) January 20, 2021

Shivi did a really good job with her Rajasthani accent!! It sounded way more realistic than I expected ✨👍🏻🥺#ShivangiJoshi #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/uIsaHpRSUm — ❀ (@hxprakles) January 20, 2021

Earlier, the makers had shared a video featuring Shivangi Joshi aka Naira bidding goodbye to her fans. Shivangi in the video, was seen saying, "It will be very difficult for me to move forward leaving behind the character of Naira, but as they say, 'stories end, not the characters.'" She adds that she doesn't know when Naira became an important part of her personality. She said, "These four and a half years playing Naira have been unforgettable. We grew up together, moved forward, lived together. With Naira, I got a chance to play many different characters. A daughter, a daughter-in-law and a mother. But you know which character was the most beautiful for me? Of a wife ... Kartik and I, together became Kaira and we received so much happiness as Kaira from our fans. But as it is said, 'change is the only constant.' Now the time has come to say goodbye to this character."

Shivangi Joshi's reaction to Naira's death sequence:

Speaking to TOI, Shivangi Joshi said, "I think everyone on the sets knows about my first reaction when I was being narrated Naira's death sequence. Mohsin was also there, we were together while hearing the narration. I started crying, I wanted to stop my tears and I tried my best to control my emotions but I couldn't control myself. Even Rajan Shahi sir asked me why are you crying but I had no answer. While rehearing I was choked because of the emotions."

