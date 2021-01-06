Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi aka Naira to die or lose memory? Is she really quitting the show?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHIVANGISWORLD Shivangi Joshi aka Naira to die to lose memory in yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Fans of Kartik and Naira aka Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi couldn't stop crying buckets after watching the latest promo of the most popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Soon after the release of the video, fans went berserk thinking that Naira is going to die in the show. There have been rumours lately that actress Shivangi Joshi, who plays the iconic character of Naira, has quit the show post her fallout with producer Rajan Shahi. While the actress or the makers haven't confirmed this yet, it is said that the show will see a new cast in the coming weeks and many things will change. However, the latest reports claim that nothing will happen to the most loved jodi on TV- Kartik and Naira.

Reports claim that Shivangi Joshi aka Naira will lose her memory post the accident which will bring a complete change in the setup and storyline of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The latest promo shows Naira falling off the cliff and Kartik performing her last rites. This left fans tensed that they won't be able to see the pair anymore. Talking about the big change post the accident, producer Rajan Shahi had said, "All I can say is that we have to reinvent ourselves to keep the audience engaged. There will be a huge shake over in the show which will change the entire dynamics. After Akshara’s exit, this will be the next big change in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to complete 3300 episodes. It is the longest-running daily soap on TV and has managed to rule the TRP charts almost every week. The show began with Hina Khan and Karan Patel playing Akshara and Naitik. The duo earned huge popularity with their roles. Later, after Hina Khan's exit, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan came on board.

Further talking about the show, Shahi said, "There has been a huge reaction to the promo that has been launched. A lot of things will change. But it is a bit premature to talk about the kind of changes the show will see. The next few episodes will lead to a huge scenario. The next two weeks will redefine the entire show not only in terms of the casting but also in the kind of story we are going to say."