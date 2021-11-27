A joke should be taken as a joke, not as statement: Vishal Kotian on mocking Shamita-Raqesh | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VISHAL KOTIAN/TWITTER Vishal Kotian on mocking Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat

Vishal Kotian who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house, developed a strong bond with Shamita Shetty as she used to call him 'Anna (brother)'. While many felt Vishal's bond with her was for the game, there were some who said it was real. But things changed after Rajiv Adatia, actress' rakhi brother entered the Bigg Boss house. Commenting on the same, Vishal told "she is a sister, she will always be my sister, in fact she made me her brother. It wasn't for the game, at least from my side and I would not like to believe this from her side either."

"I was always ahead in the game, So, I didn't need her as a sister 'FOR THE GAME.' It was genuine."



When asked about his controversial statements about Raqesh Bapat and Shamita's relationship, he clarified saying, “it should be taken as a roast. If you feel bad for that then half of the industry would want to kill Kapil Sharma, because he roasts people." Referring to Bharti Singh's joke on Shamita Shetty's lips, Vishal said 'mai bol sakta hun Bharti how can you be so dirty, but I know her, she is my friend and I know 'usne joke mein bola hai.'"

"A joke should be taken as a joke, it cannot be taken as a statement," he added. Vishal also said he was really hurt by the press people 'when they (press) said the same thing in a way, a statement has been made.' It should have been taken a joke, because it was one, so, i was hurt by the press, that they cornered me or rather than anybody else."

Narrating an incident, Vishal said, next day, when I was sitting in the gym area with Shamita, I kissed her and said "meri behen hai toh maal and she was laughing at it."

"There is a song, 'tu cheez badi hai mast mast'. So if you take out the word 'cheez' (object) and say that it is objectifying a woman and if you ask people to stop singing it or dancing on it, then it would be quite stupid. So, it is important to understand the context of the words used in a sentence," Vishal concluded. "Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal are fake," claims Vishal Kotian after his Bigg Boss 15 eviction | EXCLUSIVE

For the unversed, Vishal Kotian, along with contestants Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz, made fun of Raqesh. Vishal said, "Bohot bada haath maara hai apne bhai ne. Seedha woh Shilpa Shetty jo hai na, uski behen ko pata liya hai. Ab kya hai ki uske dum pe yeh show se woh show, woh show se yeh show karta rehta hai, uska chalta rahega."