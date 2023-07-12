Varun Sood dating Bigg Boss fame Nitibha Kaul after breakup with Divya Agarwal? See his latest post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN SOOD/NITIBHA KAUL Varun Sood dating Nitibha Kaul?

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal's breakup came as a shock to not just their fans but also their families and friends. After dating each for a while, the duo parted ways on a bitter note. While the reason remained unknown, Divya, soon after the breakup, announced her engagement to entrepreneur Apurva Padgaonkar, who proposed to the actress on her 30th birthday in December 2022. Now, Varun has now left everyone wondering if he is dating Bigg Boss 10 fame Nitibha Kaul. Recently, the roadies star took to his Instagram and dropped a romantic video with Nitibha.

Varun Sood's video with Nitibha

In the clip, Varun and Nitibha were seen grooving to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani song Tum Kya Mile. Sharing it, Varun did not mention anything in the caption, but Nitibha took to the comment section and wrote, "Tum kya miley" along with a red heart emoji.

Seems like Varun's fans are excited and are gushing over the cute video. A user wrote, "The crossover we didn’t know we needed!!" Another added, "I hope this is true…not any promotion or anything." A third comment read, "Finally Varun moved on with a beautiful girl, she is prettier..Divya toh Varun ki lyak bhi nahi thi."

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood dated each other in the past but announced their breakup in March 2022. Back then, the Bigg Boss OTT fame issued a statement announcing that she and Varun are no longer together.

Speaking about going through a tough time after her break up with Varun, Divya revealed, "What I went through, whoever would have been with me would have lost it. Everything was public, the relationship and the breakup. And when he came, the situation became worse. During the relationship, everything was all happy on social media, but inside I was not happy. On the other hand, with Apurva I hardly put any pictures with him but I am very happy. We have never argued. Even his family never questioned or judged me. They would always support me saying, ‘Don’t pay attention to the media, you two stay together’. Apurva knows my heart so well."

