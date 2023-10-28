TV actor Aashka Goradia blessed with a baby boy, shares news on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Aashka Goradia and husband Brent Goble's maternity photoshoot

Aashka Goradia Baby Boy: Famous TV actress Aashka Goradia was in the headlines for a long time due to the news of her pregnancy. And now the little one has arrived at their place. Actress Aashka Goradia has given birth to a baby boy on 27th October. The actress herself and her husband Brent Goble have shared this information on social media.

Aashka Goradia's husband Brent Goble has shared this good news with everyone on Instagram. Along with this, he has also shared a picture of his son's hand. It can be seen in the photo that the actress and her husband have kept their son's hand on theirs.

Brent Goble's Instagram post

"This morning at 7:45 am, William Alexander came into this world and straight into our hearts. While I know my life existed before this day, I remember very little of it. For now, until my dying day, I’ll be Alex’s Daddy. Aashka delivered him with the strength of grace of an angel. She’s resting now, with our little one next to her. Our hearts have never been brighter. I’ve never known a love like this. Now and every day, I’ll have living proof God exists," Brent wrote in the caption.

Celebs lavish love

As soon as Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble gave this information on their Instagram account, everyone from their fans to celebs showered love on the little one. Commenting on the photo, Mouni Roy wrote, 'Aunty can't wait to see you. Lots of my love and blessings for my nephew. Jannat Zubair wrote 'Congratulations, may Allah bless you all always'. Commenting on this, Smriti Irani also congratulated the actress.

Apart from them, TV actors Surabhi Jyoti, Tina Dutta, Rubina Dilaik, Adaa Khan and Juhi Parmar also gave their best wishes to the couple on the arrival of their first born.

