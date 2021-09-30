Follow us on Image Source : SONY TV TKSS: Kiku Sharda takes a dig at Krushna Abhishek-Govinda feud, says 'Raja Babu aaj kal inhe nahi dekhte'

Kapoors time! Every weekend the makers of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' surprised the audience by welcoming one or the other celebrity as special guest. This time they will welcome Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. A promo of the upcoming episode was shared by the makers on Instagram which gives a glimpse of the fun laughter riot. The episode will witness some hilarious moments and Randhir and Karisma Kapoor will be seen revealing some unknown facts about the Kapoor Khandaan in a rapid-fire round with Kapil Sharma.

In the promo video, Kiku Sharda, who is seen dressed as Sunny Deol from Jeet, takes a dig at Krushna Abhishek and his much-publicised feud with uncle and actor Govinda. During an act when Krushnam dressed as Dharmendra, tells Karsima Kapoor that he is her big fan (Mai aapka bahot bada fan hun) and he watched her film Raja Babu, yesterday. Kiku Sharda interrupts him and says, "Inhone toh Raja Babu dekhi, par joh Raja Babu hain woh aaj kal inhe nahi dekhte."

The family feud between Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek has been making headlines for the past few days. Ever since their relationship strained in 2008, the two families have stayed away from coming together in front of the camera. It all fueled when Krushna Abhishek confirmed he will not be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show's special episode which was graced by Govinda, his wife and their children Tina and Yashvardhan.

While Govinda didn’t react to Krushna’s absence from Kapil’s show, his wife Sunita lashed out at the latter for insulting her family name after he refused to perform in the show.

Reacting to this, Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera weighed into Sunita and said that the couple speaks nonsense about her husband. Taunting Kashmera over this, Sunita said problems in the house start when you bring a bad daughter-in-law. Govinda's wife Sunita taunts Kashmera Shah: 'Problems in the house start when we bring bad daughter-in-law'

For the unversed, in 2018, Sunita was offended by Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah’s tweet about some ‘people who dance for money’. Sunita alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda and the couple decided to stay away from the two. Krushna later clarified that it was meant for his sister Arti Singh, but nothing changed Sunita’s mind.

