Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu Kaka opens about his surgery: Eight knots were removed from my neck

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu Kaka opens about his surgery

Most popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nattu Kaka aka senior actor Ghanshyam Nayak underwent neck surgery on Monday. The actor was hospitalised earlier this week. Opening up about his surgery with TOI, he revealed that eight knots were removed from his neck. He also claimed that he has no idea how so many knots formed. He said, "I am much better now. I have got admitted to Suchak Hospital in Malad. Today is the first day that I have eaten food after the surgery that was performed on me on Monday. The first three days were tough, but I am now only looking ahead in life."

He added, "Eight knots were removed. And, I really don't know how so many had formed. Those knots have been sent for further testing but I have faith in God, jo bhi karega achcha hi karega." The surgery lasted for nearly 4 hours.

Since the beginning of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ghanshyam Nayak has been seen playing the role of Nattu Kaka who works on Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi's shop Gada Electronics. The actor revealed that his co-stars have been calling him to get an update on his health and calling him back on the shoot as they are missing him. However, the actor has been advised one month's rest by the doctors.

"They say they are waiting for me to get back on the sets. But I have been advised a month's rest after I am discharged from the hospital. So, I don't think I will be able to resume shoot until Navratri at least," he said.

Ghanshyam Nayak's son and daughter have been taking care of him. He revealed, "Son comes at night to be with me, daughter is here throughout the day. The team of doctors attending to me is very good."

On a related note, Ghanshyam Nayak earlier told in an interview that he began working at a very young age and used to work for hours and then get 3 rupees. He also said that he had to get help from neighbors to run the house. The actor got Taarak Mehta's Ooltah Chashma serial at the age of 63. After getting this serial, he did not have to look back. He got his real identity from TMKOC.

Talking about the show, TMKOC has been entertaining people for 12 years.

