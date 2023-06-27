Sreejita De & Michael Blohm-Pape's wedding invite arrives online. Is Tina Datta on wedding guest list?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SREEJITA DE/TINA DATTA Sreejita De & Michael Blohm-Pape; Tina Datta

'Bigg Boss 16' fame Sreejita De is all set to tie the knot with Michael Blohm-Pape. Their wedding ceremony will take place in Germany on July 1, 2023. Their wedding invite is out now and it reads "You are invited to the wedding of Sreejita and Michael." While their German wedding will take place next month, the actress will marry Michael according to Bengali rituals later this year.

Sreejita De-Michael Blohm-Pape's wedding invite

The wedding invite sheds light on the venue and timing of the various ceremonies that will take place on July 1, 2023. And the final page urges the guest to RSVP before June 10, 2023.

Image Source : FILE IMAGESreejita De & Michael Blohm-Pape's wedding invite

Sreejita said that she is disappointed as many of her friends won't be able to attend the marriage. She mentioned, "I am so excited about my wedding but at the same time one thing is bothering me, my very close friends Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik will not be able to attend my wedding. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is busy traveling so she won't be able to make it. Rashami Desai might come as she is shooting in London, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also has some prior work-related commitments."

"This makes me feel bit sad but I will make sure they compensate for missing on this special event. So they have to make it up in the Indian wedding which she is planning later. Will sure meet and have blast together," she added.

Will Sreejita invite Tina Datta?

Sreejita De, in conversation with ETimes shared that she has not invited Tina Datta to her wedding. Talking about their relationship, Sreejita shared, "Before Bigg Boss 16, I had decided not to cross paths or befriend a person who does not match my energy. However, Tina and I met again on the reality show. I don't harbour any ill feelings towards her, but there is no question of inviting someone non-existent on my friend list."

She also added that her mom didn't get the chance to speak to Tina's mom. Although Sreejita loves and respects Tina's mom, she feels that she might have offended her for some reason. And since none of them are not in talking terms anymore, it does not make sense to invite them.

ALSO READ: Who is Kusha Kapila? Social media influencer announces separation from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia

Latest Entertainment News