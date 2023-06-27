Who is Kusha Kapila? Social media influencer announces separation from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUSHA KAPILA Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Ahluwalia

Social media influencer, content creator and actress Kusha Kapila announced separation from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. The two shared similar posts on Instagram informing fans about their decision. They shared that they will continue to co-parent the love of their lives-- their pet Maya, and also be each other’s 'pillars of support'.

Kusha Kapila's post

Reportedly, Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Ahluwalia got married in 2017 after dating for a few years. Speaking about the same, sh said it has been a tough ordeal but they have had time to process this. Taking to Instagram, Kusha shared a post which reads, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any measure but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore."

"A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it's been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other," she added.

Who is Kusha Kapila?

Kusha is a popular social media influencer. She has over 3 million followers on Instagram and more than 9 lakh subscribers on YouTube. She was also a part of Riteish Deshmukh's film 'Plan A Plan B' which also starred Tamannaah Bhatia. The film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix. Also, she appeared in web shows like 'Masaba Masaba', 'Case Toh Banta Hai' and 'Comicstaan'. She co-hosted Comicstaan 3 along with Abish Mathew. Kusha recently moved to Mumbai from Gurgaon to start her full-time career as an actress. On the other hand, Zorawar is also a social media influencer with 90 thousand followers on Instagram.

