Shaheer Sheikh gets engaged to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor, shares pic on Insta

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHEERNSHEIKH Shaheer Sheikh gets engaged to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor

Television actor and model Shaheer Sheikh recently made his relationship official with rumoured girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor on his social media handle. Dropping a post with Ruchikaa on Instagram, he stated that they are engaged. The actor shared an adorable picture holding her girlfriend's hand with a ring on finger as he announcing their engagement.

While posting the picture of Ruchikaa's hand with the engagement ring, Shaheer wrote, "TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life..#ikigai".

Reacting to the news his fans, followers and friends from the industry showered the couple with love, wishes and blessings in the comment section." Wowwwww lots of love in and with the picture, wishing you and your girl lots of good luck and happiness," read a comment. Another comment said "CONGRATULATIONS!!!! this is huge and so so adorable. i’m so happy for you guys, you’re truly in love and it shows! lots of love."

Shaheer's co-star from Daastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali Sonarika Bhadoria commented, 'Finally!!!'. Actor Ritvik Arora wrote, 'OH MY GODDDD'. While kushal tandon said "@shaheernsheikh @ruchikaakapoor congrats my Aries brother." Along with them many others from the industry congratulated the couple like Vatsal Seth, Arjit Taneja, Heli Daruwala.

Reportedly, the couple has been dating for almost one and a half years and now will be tying the knot in November.