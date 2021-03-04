Satish Shah doesn't utilize VIP entrance for Covid19 vaccine, fan jokes 'Maya Sarabhai will punish you'

Image Source : TWITTER/@NITINGODBOLE Satish Shah doesn't utilize VIP entrance for Covid19 vaccine

Veteran TV star Satish Shah received the first dose of Covid19 vaccine, Taking to his Twitter, the actor revealed that he did not avail the VIP entrance for the same and received a polite scolding for it. He tweeted, "#COVID19Vaccination stood for 3hrs. In the hot Sun at BKC n got it done. Total chaos outside but very disciplined inside. Got politely scolded for not availing VIP entrance but felt good behaving like RK Lakshman’s common man."

Soon after, fans started flooding the internet with hilarious comments. One fan even joked that now he will get a punishment from his onscreen wife Maya Sarabhai for his middle-class act. Another asked him why there was a VIP entrance for getting the vaccine. The user said, "Why is there a VIP entrance please? @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra it's high time we do away with this VIP privileges especially when the pandemic is affecting everyone equally. @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan.

To this, the actor said, "There’s no separate VIP entrance but provide back door vaccination for aged VIPs and the ones on wheelchairs."

Meanwhile, Rakesh Roshan also received the COVID19 vaccine on Thursday. Alongside a picture of him getting vaccinated with a smile on his face, the 'Koi Mil Gaya' director tweeted, "First dose of Covishield taken, go ahead." The same photo was shared on Instagram alongside a caption reading, "Unique day once in our lifetime 4321, 4th March 21 to get vaccinated GO AHEAD."

Not just him, but also his wife and actor Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan took to her unverified Instagram profile and shared, "Covieshield vaccine taken...it's better to shield than to expose."