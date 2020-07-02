Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAGHURAM Roadies fame Raghu Ram, wife Natalie Di Luccio fly to Canada amid COVID-19 pandemic with son Rhythm

The COVID-19 pandemic has left everyone stranded here and there. Amid the lockdown, there were many who wanted to go back to their hometown but were unable to do so. Thanks to Unlock India, various flights both domestic and international got permission to fly leaving commoners as well as many celebrities relieved. One amongst those was Raghu Ram, who is popularly associated with the reality show Roadies. The Television host, producer, and actor who recently became a proud father to a baby boy Rhythm flew down to Canada with his wife Natalie Di Luccio. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared their experience and also revealed that they are now quarantining for two weeks as a precautionary measure at Natalie’s family home in Toronto.

Raghu's wife, Natalie, celebrated her birthday on Tuesday inside the flight and shared the news on the photo-sharing application along with an adorable picture of in which the mother-son duo can be seen sitting inside a flight while flying to Canada. She wrote, "Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes today! @instaraghu, Rhythm and I celebrated it up in the air:). You can’t tell by my mask but I’m smiling. Hello Canada!!!!!!"

After reaching to her home, she shared another photo of the three of them and captioned it as, "We reached!! What a tough journey but man, we made it. So relieved. Quarantine now for 14 days. Poor mom has to look at rhythm from the driveway for now. Soon you’ll be able to hold your grandson mommy:). Rhythm is so eager to play with Nika (our dog). I have a feeling they are going to become best of friends. #quarantinelife."

She even shared how her five-month-old son is celebrating his first Canada Day and wrote, "Rhythm is celebrating his first Canada day today!! We may be in quarantine but we are doing it in style! #CanadaDay #quarantinelife."

Even Raghu gave an insight into their quarantine life and shared a photo and wrote, "Smiling through #Quarantine #Canada #Toronto #BabyRhythm @nataliediluccio."

Previously, he wished his wife on birthday by sharing a montage on Instagram and wrote, "@nataliediluccio This year your birthday is so different from any that you've had so far, baby! You're celebrating it with your son! And husband, of course, in complete quarantine! And you know what? It's gonna be your favourite birthday yet! I love you, my birthday girl Thank you so much @rakheemehta2006 for this cute montage."

The couple was blessed with their son in the month of January. Announcing his name to the world, they shared a beautiful post reading, "I am Rhythm. I was born at the moment of creation, I permeate the universe, like light, like love. I am present in the very ebb and flow of life. I can be felt in every heartbeat. You can hear me in every song. I can be found in the changing of seasons and in raindrops falling on a face turned up to the heavens. I cannot be contained in any one culture. I transcend countries and continents. I am global. Nay, I am Cosmic, eternal. I am Rhythm. Hello world."

The couple is super active on Instagram and keeps on sharing adorable photos and videos with Rhythm. Have a look at some of them here:

On the work front, Raghu last seen as the host of the Amazon Prime Video reality show Skulls and Roses, which also featured his twin brother Rajiv Lakshman. They are also known for hosting MTV reality shows such as Roadies, Dropout Pvt Ltd, and Splitsvilla. Raghu was earlier married to actress Sugandha Garg but the two of them got divorced in January 2018.

