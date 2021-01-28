Rithvik Dhanjani hopes to take fans on 'nostalgia trip' with new dance cover video

Image Source : TWITTER/RITHVIK DHANJANI Rithvik Dhanjani

Popular TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani hopes his new dance cover music video will send all those who grew up in the nineties on a nostalgic trip. Rithvik and choreographer Suresh Mukund have teamed up to create a cover on the beats of "Dance with you (nachna tere naal)", the popular Punjabi R&B track of 2003 by The Rishi Rich Project.

"I believe every nineties kid will be on a nostalgia trip. This was one of the songs we have all grooved to. Music and dance have a way of bringing people together," said Rithvik.

"I love how organically this music video worked out. I've been a fan of Suresh's work. Dancing has always been my love, it was a stepping stone for me when I made a foray into the world of entertainment years ago," Rithvik added.

The hip-hop style dance cover video features Rithvik and Suresh, who has also choreographed the steps, along with dancers from Kings United, the Ace Crew and The Kings Dance Studio in Mumbai.

"Collaborating with Rithvik was long due. I admire his enthusiasm for dance, and let's just say with this song we've used that energy in the right place. I am really happy with the outcome of the video," said Suresh.

Meanwhile, Rithvik Dhanjani has launched his YouTube channel where he will produce dance videos. "Creating fun, relatable content was something I always wanted to do and in whatever free time I had, I did manage some for my social media. I for one spend my free time watching videos online. These could be (videos of) dance or stand-up comedy or life hacks. I was baffled by the kind of views such content gets, in millions! It gave me the idea that people in general like to move towards lighter content after spending stressful screen time on work or just mindless scrolling on social networking apps," Rithvik tells IANS.

The actor, who shot to fame with his roles in the TV shows Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Pavitra Rishta, is currently focussed on the creative aspect of his channel.

"Looking into it as a commercial outlet is not my scene currently. Rather, it is a platform for my creativity to flow. I want to be more organised and also consistent. There is no specific thing I want to restrict myself to. As far as people who liked my work on the small screen go, they can always turn to my channel. My channel will be like a medium I own, where I can go by my rules and a liberty to create what I like," he says.