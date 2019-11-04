Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rahul Sipligunj lifts Bigg Boss Telugu 3 trophy, wins Rs 50 Lakh cash prize (In Pics, Videos)

Bigg Boss Telugu 3, which started on July 21 came to an end on November 3 with a grand finale event full of drama, excitement and entertainment. Rahul Sipligunj lifted the Bigg Boss Telugu trophy and Sreemukhi secured the second position. While the first season of the show was hosted by Jr. NTR, the second season was hosted by Nani. This year, for the very first time, superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna hosted this year's season. Rahul Sipliging won BB Telugu season 3 title by beating other contestants such as Ali Reza, Sreemukhi, Baba Bhaskar and Varun Sandesh.

Along with the coveted Bigg Boss Telugu trophy, the playback singer also took home a cash prize of Rs 50 Lakh. Several pictures and videos from Bigg Boss Telugu grand finale are now spread across the internet.

Rahul is Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner

Watch as host Nagarjuna announces Rahul Sipligunj as Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner

Rahul has had quite a journey in the house and managed to entertain despite all the fights and drama. Sreemukhi was also one of the most loved contestants on the show and fans made sure she was trending on the internet.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 grand finale

Rahul ​Sipligunj is a Telugu language folk singer, playback singer, songwriter, and independent musician. He is known for his Hyderabadi, Telangana slang folk songs that made him popular. He is popular in Tollywood for his unique voice and worked in over 30 movies, his latest song released is Hijra.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page