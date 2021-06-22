Nisha Rawal drops cute pics with son Kavish amid spat with Karan Mehra: 'Normalcy seems like a challenge'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NISHA RAWAL Nisha Rawal drops cute pics with son Kavish amid spat with Karan Mehra

Weeks after she filed a case against her husband Karan Mehra, actress Nisha Rawal shared some adorable and happy pictures with her son Kavish. In the post, Nisha can be seen sitting beside Kavish as she pampers him. Nisha enjoys snacks with her son. In the first picture, Kavish can be seen making a goofy face at the camera and Nisha watching her son as he poses with his sunglasses on. She captioned the pictures, "Normalcy seems like a challenge…..taken!"

Nisha, who is currently embroiled in a legal spat with husband Karan Mehra, recently celebrated Kavish’s 4th birthday. Karan Mehra was absent from the bash. She also shared pictures from the birthday party.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday sweetheart! 4 years of pure bliss is what you have given to me my Littloo @kavishmehra You will only blessed with God’s choicest blessings & I shall protect your innocence until my last breath! Thank you for giving me this joy and choosing me to be your mother The 4 lovely angels who put this special day together for me & my Littloo: Kajal, Bharti, Chandni & Rishika you are amazing!"

Earlier this month, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" fame actor Karan Mehra had been accused by his wife of having an affair, taking her jewellery and beating her up. Karan was arrested in Mumbai after his wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against him for domestic violence. Nisha allegedly stated that Karan pushed her against a wall, and hurt her head.

Reacted to the allegations, Karan said he is being framed by Nisha. He added that his son Kavish "is not safe" with her. Denying Nisha's accusations, Karan told ANI that Nisha has been lying and he has never tried to harm her in any way. He called the domestic violence incident, 'a big lie'.

Meanwhile, Karan and Nisha got married in 2012. The couple has a son named Kavish. The news about trouble in Karan and Nisha's married life has undoubtedly left everyone shocked. Speaking more about his relationship with Nisha, Karan revealed that the two have not been on good terms with each other for nearly three years, and in March 2021 they decided to part ways.

