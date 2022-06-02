Nakuul Mehta shares health update post surgery says 'only lost the appendix not sense of humour'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAKUUL MEHTA Nakuul Mehta

Bade Acche Lagte Hain fame Nakuul Mehta on Thursday (June 2) issued an official statement, confirming that he has been hospitalised and got his appendix removed. Post his surgery, the actor, who plays Ram Kapoor in the daily soap, shared his health update informing his fans and friends that he is doing fine. He also mentioned how 'filming is going to be impacted' due to his health.

"To everyone who reached out..Like forest Gump would say..’My Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates you never know what you’re gonna get..’ We went from celebration to hospitalisation in a span of 24 hours. The first thing which hit me was..damn, filming is going to be affected but then again can anyone plan life," the statement read.

Thanking his well wishers, Nakuul added, "I’m overwhelmed with all the messages, calls & tweets. It may take me a few days to get to them whilst I regain my strength & pressing need for good coffee..However, the good news is that we only lost our appendix & hopefully not out sense of humour!"

Sharing the statement, Nakuul captioned, "We are healing."

Reportedly, Nakuul Mehta will also be taking a small break from Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 to fully recover from the surgery. In the popular TV show, he plays the role of Ram Kapoor opposite Disha Parmar, who plays the role of his wife, Priya. The chemistry of Ram and Priya is loved by the fans and they are called #Raya by the viewers of the show. ALSO READ: Woh Hai Albelaa beats Anupamaa in TRP race; fans are loving Shaheer Sheikh over TV's favourite bahu

Also, Nakuul was last seen in web series, 'Never Kiss Your Best friend 2.' The series also featured Karan Wahi and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.