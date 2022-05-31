Woh Hai Albelaa beats Anupamaa in TRP race; fans are loving Shaheer Sheikh over TV's favourite bahu

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/WOH HAI ALBELAA, ANUPAMAA Woh Hai Albelaa beats Anupamaa

The online TRP ratings is here and fans are going gaga over Shaheer Sheikh. As Hindi TV serials battle it out for viewership, Sheikh's 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa' has witnessed a huge jump. Beating Rupali Ganguli's Anupamaa, the show takes the top place. In the past week, the top five shows based on viewership have also been daily soaps. Let us take a look at the shows that have managed to find a permanent place in the hearts of the TV viewers.

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa

In just 15 days, Start Bharat’s new serial Woh To Hai Albelaa is making its way up in the hearts of the audience. The first episode of Shaheer Sheikh starrer was premiered on 14th March 2022. The serial features Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Kinshuk Vaidya, and Anuj Sachdeva in the lead roles of Krishna, Sayuri, Nakul, and Chiru respectively. Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh fans are super happy with the TRP list.

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has been dropped to the number 2. The show navigates the life and struggles of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) as she fights with society to make a place for herself and other women like her. In the current episodes, Anupamaa is marrying Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna).

Naagin 6

Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal starrer Naagin 6 and is on number 3 this week. In Naagin 6, the 'Sarvashreshth Naagin' is battling the global crisis that poses a threat to the survival of humanity.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai

Long-running daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai has come in at number 4 based on viewership data. In Rajan Shahi’s show, Akshara and Abhimanyu's chemistry is wooing the fans. In today's episode, they will plan to spend some quality time together. However, Manjari is worried about the DNA test.

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is one of the highly successful and loved shows on the TV screens. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer enjoys a massive fan following and TRP report is the proof. The show is headed towards a 5 years leap, leading to a new twist in the plot.