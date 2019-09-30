Naagin 4 Teaser: Ekta Kapoor leaves fans surprised with a glimpse of two ‘ichhadhari naagins’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ekta Kapoor releases teaser of super-natural drama Naagin 4

Television’s most successful producer Ekta Kapoor never fails to amaze the viewers with most intriguing shows on the small screen. After the massive success of Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani starrer Naagin 3, Ekta is back with the fourth season of the popular franchise. On Sunday, when fans were eagerly waiting for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 premiere, the producer dropped the teaser of Naagin 4 and left everyone excited.

Sharing the teaser, Ekta wrote, “#NAAGIN4 ....TEASER...Aaj #bigboss aur bahut jald #nagin4 .... only on @colors” In the video, two actress can be seen who will take on the responsibility of saving the ‘nagmani’ from the evil forces. The two can eb seen offering their prayers to Lord Shiva. Also, according to the promo, the new season is supposed to start after 50 purnima nights when the nagmani is in grave danger again. Check the teaser here-

Earlier, when the third season of the most-popular show ended, Ekta released a promo and declared that she will be coming with Naagin 4 this year. The filmmaker has already complete three seasons of this super0natural drama and has managed to win the viewers every time. In the first season, Mouni Roy and Ada Khan were seen as ‘ichhadhari naagins’. Talking about the first Naagin 4 promo, Ekta captioned it as, “Naagmani ko pane ke liye jaari rahegi yeh zehrili dastaan. Jald laut kar aayegi”

Naagmani ko pane ke liye jaari rahegi yeh zehrili dastaan. Jald laut kar aayegi #Naagin. #Naagin4 coming soon on #Colors.



Anytime on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/ptyagrqPQw — COLORS (@ColorsTV) May 27, 2019

Talking about who will be playing the role of Naagin this season, many actresses names have surfaced the internet. From Hina Khan, Mona Singh to Krystle D’Souza, many divas are said to have been considered for the role. The latest update had it that Krystal will be playing the lead in the show and Mona will be seen in a pivotal role.

