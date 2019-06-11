Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vivek Dahiya might play the male lead role in Naagin 4

Vivek Dahiya, Divyanka Tripathi's better half, who was last seen in Qayaamat Ki Raat, might play the lead role in Naagin 4. Vivek Dahiya made his debut in a daily soap, Veer Ki Ardaas Veera. However, he rose to fame after his role of an Inspector in Yeh Hai Moabbatein with wife Divyanka Tripathi (Ishita Iyer). He was also seen in Kawach which eventually made him stay in the limelight. Now, that the makers of Naagin are ready with the fourth season of Naagin, there is a buzz around Vivek Dahiya's lead role in the show.

According to the source of Pinkvilla, "The makers are considering many names to be a part of Naagin 4. Given that Vivek has previously been a part many Balaji shows, the makers are keen to cast him as the lead but everything is currently on a very primary stage." However, the actor refused to reveal any such information. He said that he hasn't been approached for the role yet.

While on one hand, the buzz revolves around Vivek Dahiya's lead role in Naagin 4, the news also suggests that Hina Khan might play the female lead. However, she also denied confirming the news and said none other than Ekta Kapoor can reveal the truth.

Naagin, the Ekta Kapoor Tv series started in 2015 with Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran in the lead roles. The third season of Naagin has recently went off-air. The leading actors of the series, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Tokas, Pearl V Puri are enjoying tehir time-off. Naagin season 1, 2 and 3 managed to rank the TRP. Let's wait for the confirmation of Naagin 4!