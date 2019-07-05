Naagin 4: Forget Hina Khan, THIS actress will play ‘ichhadhari naagin’ in Ekta Kapoor’s show

Naagin 4: Forget Hina Khan, Krystle D'Souza will play ‘ichhadhari naagin’ in Ekta Kapoor’s show

Naagin is one of the most successful supernatural series of the small screen. The TV show recently ended with its third edition Naagin 3 and soon the announcement of the fourth installment was made by the makers. The season that had Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Pearl V Puri became a super hit and week after week it secured the top spot on the BARC TRP chart. The ending was given in a grand manner by calling the old cast like Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan.

When the show came to an end, the makers took to the official Twitter and Instagram handle to share the promo of the next season Naagin 4. However, it did not have the face of the actress who will be seen playing the role of ichhadhari naagin. It was captioned as, “Naagmani ko pane ke liye jaari rahegi yeh zehrili dastaan. Jald laut kar aayegi #Naagin. #Naagin4 coming soon on #Colors. Anytime on @justvoot.”

Naagmani ko pane ke liye jaari rahegi yeh zehrili dastaan. Jald laut kar aayegi #Naagin. #Naagin4 coming soon on #Colors.



Anytime on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/ptyagrqPQw — COLORS (@ColorsTV) May 27, 2019

Well, now the latest reports in TellyChakkar suggest that the makers are planning to rope in Mona Singh and Krystle D’Souza for the fourth season. While Krystle will be seen playing the lead, Mona, on the other hand, will be playing a pivotal role. However, no confirmation about the same has been given by the makers or the actresses.

The fourth season will reportedly go on AIR in November this year. Talking about work front, the actress rose to fame through her role of Jeevika in ‘Ek Hazaron Me Meri Behna Hai’ while Mona was loved by everyone in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi.

