Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi fame Priyanka Chandel wants to be a part of Naagin, reveals her favorite heroine

Priyanka Chandel who is a well-known face in the world of television and social media revealed which show in recent times she would want to be a part of. The Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi fame actress expressed her love for Ekta Kapoor's supernatural TV show franchise Naagin and said that she would like to be a part of it. She also shared who among the 'Naagins' is her favorite.

The actress said, “I’d love to be a part of Naagin. The reason being, the show is a supernatural and a fantasy thriller and this genre really excites me. It’s visually appealing and also the Naagins are a treat to watch. Another reason is that the show has been one of the top-rated shows on Indian Television, so who wouldn’t want to be a part of a successful franchise like Naagin.” When asked who is her favorite Naagin from all the seasons and she said, “I think it will be unfair to take one name. But well, if you ask, I think there can be no comparisons to Mouni Roy. She has set the bar very high. I also liked Surbhi Chandna and Tejasswi Prakash.”

The sixth season of Naagin stars Tejasswi Prakash as the lead actress. The Bigg Boss 15 winner has been garnering a lot of love for her stint in the show. The show also stars Splitsvilla and Love School fame Pratik Sehajpal. 'Naagin' first aired in 2015 and is about shape-shifting serpents. The maiden season starred Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan. It became a massive hit.

Meanwhile, Priyanka started her journey in showbiz as a model and featured in many advertisements. Then she made her debut on TV with Splitsvilla. Soon after she turned into a vlogger and social media influencer. She also bagged her first TV show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi via one of her YouTube videos. She went on to work in shows like Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Dream Girl, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya among others.

