Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/JENNIFERWINGET 'Maya' aka Jennifer Winget meets 'Beyhadh 2' co-star Ashish Chowdhry; is 'Beyhadh 3' in talks?

Jennifer Winget is undoubtedly one of the much-loved actresses on the small screen. Not just her beauty but she has even left everyone amazed with her acting skills. Having done a number of shows like Kasautii Zinday Kay, Dill Mil Gaye, Saraswatichandra, etc, Jennifer has made her place in the industry. However, Maya in Beyhadh remains the favourite of many. Counted amongst one of the popular shows on Television, Beyhadh showed Jenny playing the role of a psychotic lover who could go to any extent to get the love of her life. Now that the show has run successfully for two seasons, fans are eager to see the actress once again in the same avatar. Meanwhile, her pictures with Beyhadh 2 co-star Ashish Chowdhry have spread like fire on the internet, leaving everyone guessing whether the makers are up for a new season!

Taking to Instagram, the pictures from her meeting were shared by Jennifer herself. Alongside the happy photos from their reunion, the actress wrote in the caption, "Reminiscing the good old days and working towards a better future. P.S. - No humans were harmed during the making of these pics." She even used the hashtag #innercircle along with the same.

also read: Munawar Faruqui to Kapil Sharma, celebrity confessions on reality shows will leave you SHOCKED!

Have a look:

Well, it's still not clear whether we would see Beyhadh 3 in the coming time! However, many of Jennifer's fans took to the comments section and asked when the shooting for the show will resume. A person wrote, "When will behayd 2 will resume????????" while another one asked, "Is behadh 2 going to start again?"

See it here:

Image Source : INSTA Fans comment on Jennifer Winget's post

Image Source : INSTA Fans comment on Jennifer Winget's post

For those unversed, Jennifer and Ashish were seen together in Beyhadh 2 which was a sequel to the revenge saga Beyhadh. On one hand where Jennifer played the role of Maya, an internationally best-selling author. Ashish, on the other, was seen as Mrityunjay (MJ) Roy. The show even had Shivin Narang playing MJ’s son Rudra Roy and Jennifer’s love interest.

Beyhadh 2 had a limited screen time and aired from 2 December 2019 to 31 March 2020.