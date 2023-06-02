Mahabharata’s Shakuni Mama Gufi Paintal in critical condition; admitted to hospital

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Gufi Paintal who essayed Shakuni in Mahabharat has been in a critical condition.

The iconic television series Mahabharat is remembered and loved by everyone which used to air on Doordarshan, and people used to watch it dedicatedly. This mythological saga left a mark on the minds of fans, with each character etching their mark. Gufi Paintal who played the role of Shakuni Mama in the series has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in serious condition. His friend and popular TV actress Tina Ghai confirmed it through social media through an Instagram post.

Sharing the post of the actor’s photo and writing in the caption, “Gufi Paintal ji is in trouble. Please pray”. Tina refused to divulge further details, citing Gufi’s family.

Tina Ghai further urged her fans to pray for his speedy recovery. However, she did not disclose much in her post. According to reports, Gufi Paintal had been keeping unwell for a long time, but his condition worsened recently, and post that he was rushed to the hospital.

Fans are constantly praying for Gufi Paintal's speedy recovery. Commenting on this, a user wrote, "God bless you soon, this is our prayer. Jai Shri Krishna." So there another user wrote, "May Lord Shiva heal you as soon as possible."

Apart from being an actor, Gufi Paintal is also a television director. He is best known for his epic television series Mahabharat which aired in the late 1980s. His other notable works include Rafoo Chakkar, Des Pardes, Dillagi, Maidan-E-Jung, Daava, and several others. He has also been part of TV shows such as Kanoon, Sauda, Akbar Birbal, Om Namay Shivay, Mrs. Kaushik ki Paanch Bahuein, Karn Sanghini, and others. Paintal has also helmed television shows such as Hello Inspector and Khotey Sikkey.

Gufi Paintal was last seen in Star Bharat’s show Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki. Hailing from a creative family with a strong background in the film industry, Gufi’s father, Mohan Paintal, was also a well-known film actor and comedian.

