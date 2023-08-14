Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare loses task to Aishwarya Sharma. But is he eliminated?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shiv Thakare and Aishwarya Sharma

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-reality show kick-started with 14 contestants on July 15. KKK 13 brought together an interesting array of celebrities to overcome their fears. The show has managed to keep the fans hooked to the screens and enjoys a massive fan following. Needless to say, the recent episodes were filled with action-packed stunts. In the end, Shiv Thakare lost a task to Aishwarya Sharma. However, if he was eliminated or not, still remains a question.

In the recent episode, Shiv Thakare lost a task to Aishwarya Sharma. In the elimination round, Aishwarya and Shiv were enclosed within a three-tiered box. They had to go through electric shocks and retrieve a key from a snake, while both successfully completed the challenge, Shiv took longer time to untie himself. Following this, Aishwarya emerged as the winner as she completed the task in 10 minutes and 3 seconds while Shiv took 11 minutes and 46 seconds.

On the other hand, Anjum Faikh also made headlines with her unexpected wildcard entry into the show.

With an array of thrilling adventures and unexpected twists, the reality show premiered on July 15, 2023. It airs on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. The 13th season marks filmmaker Rohit Shetty's eighth year as the host of the adventure series, which features celebrity contestants facing their worst fears to win the coveted title.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 now has its top 10 contenders: Soundous Moufakir, Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sheezan Khan, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Anjum Faikh.

